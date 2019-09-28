CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Girl in a Country Song,” Maddie & Tae

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Maddie & Tae talk about their 2015 single, “Girl in a Country Song.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings. Here’s Maddie Marlow and Tye Dye, in their own words:

Maddie Marlow: We had a literal checklist of things that we were so frustrated with, [about] how women were being portrayed in the genre that we love. Because we are country music fans and we felt that the woman in every single song was not portrayed realistically at all. And didn’t have a voice, didn’t have anything to say. It was just a bit bizarre and we wanted to shake things up a little bit. But at the time we didn’t have a record deal, we had none of that. No ability to get the song out, so we just wrote in hopes of someone liking it and hearing it.

