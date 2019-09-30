Nashville Mourns Mike Busbee’s Sudden Death

There probably isn’t a song in modern country music that hasn’t been written, produced or somehow influenced by the golden touch of busbee.

Mike Busbee, who has been known by his lowercase surname, has died, and many of the country artists he worked with are sharing their emotional reactions to the songwriter/producer’s death on Sunday night (Sept. 29).

Busbee, 43, had his first taste of the music business when he learned to play classical piano and jazz trombone when he was growing up in California. After navigating his way through the various genres, spending time working with both rock and pop artists, he landed in country music when he was discovered by Nashville’s sought-after producer Dan Huff. Busbee went on to work with Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Carly Pearce, Hunter Hayes, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Clarkson and many, many more.

In a recent Rolling Stone story, busbee shared his love for the Nashville way of doing business. “I started out and still would consider myself a pop writer. But I’m very grateful to come up in the Nashville way of doing things — they have an incredibly high bar and talent level. One of the beautiful things about that system is that you get to write with so many people, and people are typically gracious (enough) to take the chance on you. If they think you’re really talented, you’re in — even if you haven’t had a hit for a minute,” he’d said, “because that happens to everybody. Pop is a little more like, ‘Well, what have you done lately?’”

Busbee is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/9DKsU5G77a — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

I love you, Busbee. We texted every day since the diagnosis. I didn’t understand why you didn’t respond today. I’m so sad. Thank you for being there for me and Jac when we were hurting. I tried to be there for you but no one’s heart is bigger than yours. Love you, brother. — Ross Golan (@rossgolan) September 30, 2019