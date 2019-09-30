Jason Aldean Calls His Texas Show the Tour’s Exclamation Point

When a country star is out on the road, they don’t ever want that tour to come to an end. But for Jason Aldean, when his Ride All Night Tour comes to a close, he’ll be going out with a bang.

On October 11, Aldean and tourmates Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver will play what he still thinks of as the Ball Park in Arlington.

“For me, that show’s gonna feel like the exclamation point at the end of the tour,” Aldean told me when he was in Chicago on Sept. 27. “I love doing stadiums, and the baseball stadiums especially. I love the baseball stadiums. I love getting to walk around and see the guts of the stadium, and see my stage set up in center field. That is still so cool for me. And I remember when the place was built in 1994, and how state-of-the-art everything was.”

This show at the Globe Life Park will be packed with more than 45,000 fans, and Aldean knows that those Texas fans are some of most loyal. “Dallas and Fort Worth and that whole area in Texas has always been so good to us. Even in our early days when we were playing bars and clubs like Cowboys Red River, Gilley’s and Billy Bob’s.

“So this show in Arlington just feels like a good way to end it with a bang. Like a grand finale, for sure.”

And Aldean’s in good company. The other iconic concerts booked at Globe Life Park this summer include Sir Paul McCartney on June 14 and Billy Joel on October 12.

Tickets for the Aldean show are available here.