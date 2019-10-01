Blake Shelton: “Maybe I Wasn’t Supposed to Say That”

He Will Be Fully Loaded in Time for the Holidays

Only Blake Shelton can get away with giving away too much.

According to the press release about his upcoming album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, due out on Dec. 13, Shelton shared a few things that he probably shouldn’t have.

“Well, I knew the label would come up with some plan to release an album,” Shelton said. “I’ve been vocal about how much I like this new way of releasing songs more frequently. It keeps me excited and gives me the opportunity to find the hot new song that I love and get it out to the fans quickly. I think they like it too.”

He also revealed what Fully Loaded will have, even if he wasn’t technically supposed to reveal that.

“With five new songs on this album, you’ve got ’God’s Country,’ ‘Hell Right’ and a few more that haven’t come out yet,” he said, “maybe I wasn’t supposed to say that.”

In fact, Shelton said that his fans and followers will hear most of the 12-song album before it is even released.

He is reportedly in the studio now, putting the finishing touches on the music, which he will continue to share with us because, well, he’s an open book about his country music.

And because he knows you ain’t done nothin’ if you did it halfway.



