CMT Next Up Now, Volume 6

Influences: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Faith Hill, Adele

From the Artist: “This song reflects back on that one summer romance you’ll never forget. We all have one – it doesn’t matter if it happened when you were 14, 22, 35, etc… No matter how much time goes by you’ll always remember those days like it was yesterday! This is my first ever music video and it was such a blast to film.

“I split my time between New York and Nashville, so it was important to capture both of those places in the video and stay true to who I am. The performance scenes in the house and field were shot in Nashville and all the other locations you see in the video are spots I grew up going to on Long Island during the summer months. Fun fact – my costar is my husband! We had so much fun filming this video together.”

Olivia Ooms, “California Country”



Writers: Olivia Ooms, Jamie O'Neal; Director: David Javier Influences: Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris From the Artist: "The lyrics in 'California Country' were born out of my California roots with my love for country music and all things Southern. I write about what I know and what I dream about. I thought of the road trip concept in the video because I did a spontaneous summer camping trip down the coast of California this summer and ended up sleeping on the sand at Pismo Beach high above the clouds at a very remote area that didn't have bathrooms, but had a five-star view from our tent. "It was exhilarating to head out with no plan. And breathtakingly beautiful! When discussing possible storylines for this music video with my Director David Javier, the idea of road-tripping with my band took on a life of its own. I knew how visually appealing we could make it. And the fun it would portray! It quickly became a metaphor for 'traveling along the road of life and the many people we meet who influence us along our journey.'"




