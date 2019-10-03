Kaylee Bell Simply Loves This “Wasted on You” Video

</noscript> </div>

KB: The location we used was almost an hour out of Nashville and we arrived at sunset to a big abandoned warehouse, but the way the sun was shining through the panels of glass and broken windows gave the space a really crazy spiritual feeling and as the sunset it looked like we were shooting in a church.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It allows the song to do the work as it is so simple and allows the lyric to tell the story. The music video sets the mood and sets up the storytelling.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

The ability to trust a song is strong enough lyrically that the video can be simple.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I loved the video from the first time I saw it as it was so simple and supports the song just as it needs to with little distraction away from the lyric and storytelling of the song