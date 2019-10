After 45 Weeks, Chris Lane Finally Reaches No. 1

Hark! Is that a collective sigh of relief I hear? Yes, folks, the rumor is true. We finally have both a new chart-topping album and song this week.

The Zac Brown Band rockets in with the No. 1 Billboard country album, The Owl, the group’s first new studio package since Welcome Home bowed in 2017.

On the airplay chart, Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” claims the week’s most-played title after a 45-week climb. This is Lane’s second No. 1 single, his first having been “Fix” in 2015.



To continue with the good news, there are two other debuting albums and three first-time songs. The albums are Upchurch’s Parachute (dropping in at No. 6) and Riley Green’s Different ‘Round Here (No. 11).

The new songs are Chris Young’s “Drowning” (No. 54), Florida Georgia Line’s “Blessings” (No. 55) and Jon Langston’s “Now You Know” (No. 59). Rayne Johnson’s “Front Seat” returns to action at No. 43.



Trailing in directly behind The Owl, in descending order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), the eponymous and tenacious Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Combs’ The Prequel EP.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Dierks Bentley’s “Living” (last week’s No. 1), Matt Stell’s “Prayed for You,” Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound” and Cole Swindell’s “Love You Too Late.”

Consumer Alert: We’ve now entered the fall awards season. Beware of flying superlatives.