After 45 Weeks, Chris Lane Finally Reaches No. 1

Hark! Is that a collective sigh of relief I hear? Yes, folks, the rumor is true. We finally have both a new chart-topping album and song this week.

The Zac Brown Band rockets in with the No. 1 Billboard country album, The Owl, the group’s first new studio package since Welcome Home bowed in 2017.

On the airplay chart, Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” claims the week’s most-played title after a 45-week climb. This is Lane’s second No. 1 single, his first having been “Fix” in 2015.

