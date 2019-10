Her Career So Far Is Not Bad for a Girl Goin' Nowhere

At the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, Ashley McBryde will be honored with the coveted breakout artist of the year award.

It’s an award that is especially worthy of celebration, because it’s only been awarded two other times in the event’s 10-year history. Chris Stapleton won the award in 2015, and Kelsea Ballerini did so in 2016.

And like McBryde’s song says, it’s not bad for a girl goin’ nowhere. That song — the title track from her debut album — was released at the start of 2019.



“I’m so excited to share the same stage as this fantastic group of artists and am honored to be there to celebrate alongside them,” McBryde said of the honor.

Throughout the past year, the relative newcomer’s career has picked up steam with her first Grammy nomination, a win for breakthrough video of the year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, a win for new female artist of the year at the ACM Awards, and a CMA Award nomination for new artist of the year. And in 2018, she was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2018.

And yet the Arkansas native remains, as her Twitter bio indicates, a curly headed bourbon enthusiast who makes stuff up for a living.

McBryde’s highly-anticipated next album, due out in 2020, will feature the debut single, “One Night Standards.” And she’s keeping her schedule packed with stops on Miranda Lambert’s tour through the end of this year, then in early 2020 she’ll be joining Luke Combs on his.

This year’s 90-minute CMT Artists of the Year live music event will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances, unexpected tributes and unforgettable toasts, all in order to celebrate the five artists that have earned the right to be called CMT Artists of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Reba McEntire will be also be honored during the show with the artist of a lifetime award.

The show will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT.