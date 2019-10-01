Jon Pardi Pleaded for These 14 Tracks

</noscript> </div>

JP: Two months ago, I’d be like, “Why can’t we just put it out now? Why can’t we put it out today?” And they’d say they have this whole rollout plan for the album. But it’s been fun, and I see why we’re slowly releasing it and painfully releasing it. [laughs] It’s fun when we give the fans a song every month and even for me, I see it on iTunes.

I’ve got an Alexa in my house and I’ll ask her, I’ll be like, “Play ‘Heartache Medication’” and it’s like, “It’s up! It’s up! It’s live on the internet!” … I think it’s gonna be awesome and it’s been nothing but good reviews and so much great feedback. So I know this album’s gonna be really, really fun for people to listen to.

For me, it was nice to hear some old school country, because it’s just not out there much. Do you like being the guy that’s sticking to that line because that’s what you do? Or is it a little bit … I don’t know if uncomfortable is the right word, being one of the few guys doing it anymore?

I feel like it’s not really thought about for me. I don’t really think about it that way. I feel like this is my country music. And that’s your country music. But it’s still country music regardless of what it is, what it ain’t. I always say this is what I think country music is. What I inhaled and listened to and breathed and played guitar in bars and everything. It’s right here in this record. And that’s where I stand. Because that’s what I think country music is for me.

