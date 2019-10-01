Jon Pardi Pleaded for These 14 Tracks

Jon Pardi has one boot firmly planted in traditional country, while the other boot is digging into what everybody else is doing, too. That stance makes his newest album, Heartache Medication, a particularly interesting entry among the fall’s new releases.
The project stands out because it’s so country — he’s even dancing in the title track’s memorable music video. Yet he’s quick to stand up for any other artist’s definition of what country music should sound like. Shortly before the album release, the award-winning country star settled in for a chat with CMT Hot 20 Countdown.