Not a Day Goes By That Jason Aldean Doesn’t Think About Route 91

Remembering and Reflecting on the 58 Lives Lost
by 1h ago

Two years ago today (Oct. 1), the unthinkable happened.

In Las Vegas.

After the sun went down on another otherwise carefree country music festival.

While Jason Aldean was in the middle of singing his 2013 hit “When She Says Baby.”

And on Tuesday, Aldean shared with his followers, friends and fans that not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about what happened at the Route 91 Harvest festival in 2017.

On that tragic night, 58 lives were lost. There were 36 women and 22 men killed at the festival, and more than 850 injured. It was and still is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was at around 10:00pm that gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, started firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel toward the festival across the street.

Other country stars who’d been there and lived through the nightmare have started sharing their thoughts on social media as well.

