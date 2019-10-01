Not a Day Goes By That Jason Aldean Doesn’t Think About Route 91

Two years ago today (Oct. 1), the unthinkable happened.

In Las Vegas.

After the sun went down on another otherwise carefree country music festival.

While Jason Aldean was in the middle of singing his 2013 hit “When She Says Baby.”

And on Tuesday, Aldean shared with his followers, friends and fans that not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about what happened at the Route 91 Harvest festival in 2017.

This will always be a tough day for us. Not a day goes by that we don’t think about our @Route91Harvest family. pic.twitter.com/jmYPSR0usT — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 1, 2019

On that tragic night, 58 lives were lost. There were 36 women and 22 men killed at the festival, and more than 850 injured. It was and still is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was at around 10:00pm that gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, started firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel toward the festival across the street.

Other country stars who’d been there and lived through the nightmare have started sharing their thoughts on social media as well.

There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t count my blessings and also think about the 58 men and women who lost their lives a couple years ago on October 1st. Sending my thoughts, prayers and love to all those out there that have felt the loss and effects of that night. Love u — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 1, 2019

This day will always be hard for me… remembering everyone that lost their lives on this date at Route 91. Scariest night of my life. Hug your friends and loved ones today guys. pic.twitter.com/tI7GQsX2iW — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 1, 2019

#route91harvest Vegas Strong remembering 58 members of our country music family ❤️ #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/9A85bARSsM — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 1, 2019