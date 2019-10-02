Kane Brown: CMT Artist of the Year

While other aspiring artists were knocking on doors up and down Music Row in search of a record deal, Kane Brown was already taking his music directly to the people on social media — and building a huge fan base in the process. And it continues to build.

This has been a year of high points, Brown says. “Going back on tour with Jason Aldean I was really excited about. It’s my last time being direct support, and I get to do it with one of my buddies. Getting a No. 1 with ’Good As You’ and sharing it with some of my close friends was awesome. And having a baby — there’s a bunch of things going on for me.”

