Chris Stapleton Confirms 2020 Stadium Show

Chris Stapleton will be raising money for local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, and he’s booked a stadium show to do it.

A proud Kentucky native, Stapleton will perform on April 25, 2020, at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. Billed as A Concert for Kentucky, it’s the first event of its kind ever held at the stadium. Guests include Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola. Tickets go on sale October 11. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin October 8

Stapleton told reporters, "I was born here in Lexington, Kentucky, and I was raised in Eastern Kentucky my whole life. And so to get to come here and do this, and be the first person to play this field, and to have some friends like Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola come help me do it, it's a real bucket-list thing for me." All of the concert's net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will distribute its initial grants to benefit music and arts education. Craig Shelburne




