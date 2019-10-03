Jon Pardi Falls for Summer, Officially

At the end of Jon Pardi’s show at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night (Oct. 2), he gave the crowd a different kind of encore.

He brought his girlfriend Summer Duncan out on stage, and got right to it. “How you doing? You having fun,” Pardi asked her. “Well, I’ll get right to it. When we first came to Nashville, this was one of our first dates.

“So,” he said as he reached into the pocket of his jeans for the ring, “I just want to know. Will you marry me?”

She cried, they hugged, they kissed, then they slow danced around the legendary stage to the 1983 hit from Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers, “My Love.” We’ll take that as a yes.

Duncan, a hair sylist, is originally from Pardi’s home state of California.

While the audience was the first to get the news in real time, Dierks Bentley was one of the first to actually post about the big night.

“My man! @jonpardipics crushing the @theryman stage and crushing life… so proud of you pal,” Bentley wrote on Instagram. “Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan (btw, me and @kidrock been waiting at @whiskeyrownashville for over an hour…get off the bus and get over here. You’re just showing off now………….)”

</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



