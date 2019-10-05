CMT Hot 20 Decade: “That’s My Kind of Night,” Luke Bryan

</noscript> </div>

That’s amazing. Anytime you look online, and certainly YouTube, and see how many people have watched it – and I think Zac Brown had 10 million of those views. I’m just playin’! Just playin’. [laughs]

But it is very humbling when you know that, and even when you look and there’s multiple videos that have been streamed and watched that much, it’s pretty hard to wrap your head around. It’s always amazing to see that you’ve reached that many people with your videos.

Can you let criticism of your work bounce off you?

I’ve spent a good part of this decade doing my brand of music and I’m pretty confident in my track record. … I’m very proud about how I’ve entered into this business. I’ve had fun with it. I’ve put fun music out and I’ve put really, really heart-touching music out. I’m not gonna put out 25 sappy, sad songs. It’s just not gonna work that way for me.

So, if people want to sit back and [criticize me]… That’s just the way of the world these days and if I want to scroll down and read the comments then it’s on me at that point. I can honestly say there’s been times in my career where stuff’s bothered me but I’ve kind of moved on from that, I think. The problem is when you let that stuff enter into your mindset, it can control what you want to do musically.

I think the second that I quit having fun with my music and my shows… we’re still sellin’ ‘em out after so many years because I have to stay true to what I am, and I think the fans gravitate to that. As an artist, you have to do your lane. You have to do what brings you enjoyment in music. And that’s what I’ve done for this decade and what I’ll continue to do.



What effect did "My Kind of Night" have on your career? I think when you look at trying to play stadium shows and you think about the stadium artists of our genre and our era — when you look at Kenny Chesney … and even George Strait, they gotta have four or five kind of anthemic songs. And for stadiums, "Country Girl Shake It for Me" certainly checks that box. [So does] "I Don't Want This Night to End." And "That's My Kind of Night" is just another energetic, high-energy stadium song. It's so hard to find those up-tempos that really move the needle for you. I mean, we're sitting here in [Bridgestone Arena,] the home of the Predators and every time they score a goal, "I Like It, I Love It, I Want Some More of It" comes on the PA. And "I Like It, I Love It, I Want Some More of It" is not rocket science. But it works. And "That's My Kind of Night" just works for a good time and you gotta have those, in my opinion, in your career. And it did, it gave me another element of a big ol' fun up-tempo. When you were recording "That's My Kind of Night," did you have a mental picture of how it would be playing it live? Oh, yeah. Early in my career I didn't, 'cause you can't visualize… you're praying for success but you can't really… still a lot has gotta happen. But now it's fun when I record a big song or something, I always like to visualize what the fans will do when I play it and certainly "That's My Kind of Night" felt that way. It just had all the little makings of magic on it.




