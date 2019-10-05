Music

CMT Hot 20 Decade: “That’s My Kind of Night,” Luke Bryan

“There were just so many hooks”
Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Luke Bryan about his 2013 single, “That’s My Kind of Night.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: What did you think the first time you heard “That’s My Kind of Night”?

Luke Bryan: I thought, “Big ol’ summer dancin’ fun.” … I love going out playing big stadiums and watching people dancing in the aisles and drinking beer and having fun. And that song, I felt like, the first time I heard it, would certainly facilitate a big ol’ fun time.

