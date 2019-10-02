Dan + Shay + Justin? Consider Us Beliebers

All About the Cross-Genre Collaboration on "10,000 Hours"

You can’t hear the song until Friday (Oct. 4). But you can bet that when Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Justin Bieber put their heads (and vocals) together, it’s going to be huge.

The duo Dan + Shay and the pop star just announced their collaboration on “10,000 Hours,” written by Smyers, Mooney, Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. It must take a lot of pens to get this song just right for their collective fan bases.

The only hint we have so far that it might be some kind of love song is what Bieber shared on Twitter when he called it “wedding music.”

And he’d know. Bieber just married Hailey Baldwin at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina a few days ago, and Smyers and his wife Abby were there.

The song will be on Dan + Shay’s forthcoming album.