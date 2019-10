WATCH: The “10,000 Hours” Video is Already Out

Wait a minute. Dan + Shay JUST announced that they’d collaborated with pop star Justin Bieber for a song called “10,000 Hours,” and already there’s a video?

We are shook.



In fact, the whole world seems shook. Because when Bieber tweeted, “Who wants the music video” at about 11:00 on Friday morning (Oct. 4), prior to said video’s release, he collected more than 7,000 retweets in that one hour alone.

The song was written by Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and the video was directed by Patrick Tracy. Smyers, Mooney and Bieber (and all his ink) all have starring roles in the video.