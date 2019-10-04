WATCH: The “10,000 Hours” Video is Already Out

Wait a minute. Dan + Shay JUST announced that they’d collaborated with pop star Justin Bieber for a song called “10,000 Hours,” and already there’s a video?
We are shook.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.
Wait a minute. Dan + Shay JUST announced that they’d collaborated with pop star Justin Bieber for a song called “10,000 Hours,” and already there’s a video?
We are shook.
© 2019 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.