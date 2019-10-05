Kenny Chesney’s Walk-Through at the Work in Progress at SoFi

"That Passion Coming at Us Is Going to Be So Intense"

Kenny Chesney’s Los Angeles tour stop is a full 10 months away. But that didn’t stop him from stopping by to check out the progress of the SoFi Stadium.

“We never do this sort of thing. But to see something that’s going to be a part of so many people’s lives for generations, something where we’re going to be one of their very first concerts,” Chesney said, “that’s the kind of opportunity for someone like us that just doesn’t exist.”

The 70,000-seat indoor/outdoor sports and entertainment venue will be the new home for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, along with hosting special concert events like the one Chesney has planned for August 1, shortly after the grand opening. The SoFi name comes from Social Finance, Inc., a digital financing company. A video from Fox LA shows that the 3.1 million-square-foot stadium is about 75 percent complete.

“I was thinking when we came in, about the sound, how with this stadium being sunk three stories into the ground, this is going to be loud! When we play, the music is going to be held inside here, but so is the sound of No Shoes Nation,” Chesney said. “When we take that stage, the energy that comes at you is so intense, but in a place like this, where it all gets captured, that passion coming at us is going to be so intense. I can’t wait.”

Chesney was on the job site with one of his tour mates, Michael Franti, and as they took in all of the moving pieces and parts that go into building a state-of-the-art, open-air stadium, they were in awe of the precision it takes. “I was saying if any one of those columns is even two inches off, the whole thing won’t work,” Franti said.

“All their blood, sweat and tears are in this, and we will leave a little sweat and love here too.”

Chesney’s 2020 Chillaxification tour with Franti, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion kicks off April 18 in Arlington, Texas.

