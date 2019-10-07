Michael Ray and Carly Pearce: Every Little Thing About Their Farm Wedding

First comes love. Then comes the five-carat diamond ring. Then comes, well, every little thing.

On Sunday (Oct. 6), country singers Michael Ray and Carly Pearce were married in an intimate ceremony with about 100 friends and family members. A story in People has all the details.

The where:

The wedding was held at Drakewood Farm outside of Nashville. The weather didn’t cooperate for an outdoor wedding, so the ceremony was held inside one of the rustic barns.

The music:

Jake Owen was there for the couple’s first dance, with his “Made for You” ballad written by Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley. “I told him the date, and he immediately went to his calendar, and was like, ‘I’m in. I would love to. I’ve never been a wedding singer before.’ So it all worked,” Ray said.



</noscript> </div>

The gown:

Pearce walked down the aisle in a white Samantha Sleeper gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, a fitted mini skirt with a floor-length, sheer lace overlay. “I just wanted a dress that felt very unique to me,” she said. The vows:

As songwriters, it makes sense that they’d write their own wedding vows. Which they did. The officiant:

Bill Cody, legendary country radio DJ and announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, was there to officially help the couple tie the knot. “It just feels special, because it’s kind of all-encompassing of country music and the Opry and our story. And his voice is just so sweet,” Pearce said. The reception:

Chef’s Market food stations were set up to let guests help themselves to shrimp and grits, burgers and more. The cake:

It was naked, and it’s what all the young couples are doing these days. This one was from CraziCakes, which is known for vanilla cake with a very thin layer of chocolate frosting. The honeymoon:

Right now, it’s touring season for the stars. So in December, they will head to a Sandals Resort in Jamaica. Pearce’s dream vacation has always been to stay in an over-water bungalows. Which is exactly where they’ll be when they finally wrap up touring season — Ray is about to hit the road for his CMT on Tour — and start their honeymoon as husband and wife. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



