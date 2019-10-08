Lee Ann Womack Isn’t Miserably Sad, But Her Songs Are

When Lee Ann Womack promised her City Winery audience a night packed with miserably sad country songs, she made good on that all night long. But before that show on Friday night (Oct. 4) — night one of her two-night stay at the Chicago venue — I had the chance to talk to her backstage about said miserable songs.

First, though, we talked about firsts.

The first time Womack every bought an album with her own money, it was Steve Wariner’s Midnight Fire from 1983.

The first time Womack felt like she’d really made it was right after her first couple albums came out in 1997 and 1998. “I was sent out to LA to read the ACM nominations with LL Cool J,” she told me, “and they put me up at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I had never ever stayed at, been to or even seen anywhere like that. I had my cousin with me, and we were both just like mouths open wide. I felt like I was on my way, for sure.”

