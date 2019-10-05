Brad Paisley Finds the Luck o’ the Irish in Sweden

A Guy Walks Into a Bar (for His Own Pre-Party)

When Brad Paisley was on his way to the Stockholm venue he was playing over the weekend, he stumbled into an Irish pub where the revelers were literally having a Brad Paisley Pre-Party.

Providing the entertainment was the Stockholm-based country band Roscoe Parker Band.

“Last night before my concert in Stockholm I happened to walk by a pub called O’Connell’s in Old Town and they were having a pre-party for the concert with @roscoeparkerband,” Paisley wrote on Instagram, declaring that they sounded great.

Paisley’s Sunday night (Oct. 6) show was at the Hovet arena in the Johanneshov district of Stockholm. His next stop will be on Oct. 9 in Germany, and I’m not saying he’ll stop at every Irish pub before every show, but if I was in Berlin this week I’d definitely keep an eye out for him.

Paisley has been sharing his overseas experiences — from Sweden, Copenhagen and Norway so far — on all his social media platforms.