Carrie Underwood: CMT Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood continues to make her mark as an international phenomenon, which is merely one of the reasons she’s among the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year. The “Southbound” singer earned major media attention surrounding her UK tour in June, particularly for a set at the Glastonbury Festival.

“There have been so many moments this past year that have been just felt really great in all that we’re doing,” she says. “We did get to play Glastonbury, which isn’t something that’s necessarily offered a whole lot to country music artists. I loved the randomness of the lineup and I feel like people were curious what we’re we all about from Nashville, Tennessee.”

