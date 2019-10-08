"For the Sake of Sequins, Spanx, and Spray Tans, Take It Home!"

Late last night (Oct. 7), Miranda Lambert was doing some back porch thinkin’. And she put her virtual pen to virtual paper and shared her “two cents” on the upcoming CMA Awards.

Mainly, the grand prize of the night: the entertainer of the year award.

“It’s fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov,” Lambert wrote, “which means my birthday month and #CMAawards final voting time.

“Entertainer of the year is the big one so I’m gonna share my two cents…”

It's fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and #CMAawards final voting time. Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents… pic.twitter.com/lAS2GvmtUH — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 8, 2019

She has kind words for all the nominees.

Keith Urban, who she called her friend and hero because he believed in her when she was a baby artist.

Garth Brooks, who she said was life changing for her. His was the first concert she saw and the first cassette she bought.

Eric Church, who she declared one of the best songwriters of all time who can turn a phrase like no other.

Chris Stapleton, who has the kind of voice and gift of songwriting that make you either want to quit or just work harder.

Then it was Carrie Underwood’s turn.

Lambert goes on and on and on about her friend. About how good she is at all her jobs, none of which are for the faint of heart. About how when she won American Idol, country music was changed for good. “I will always have her back,” she wrote.

“For the sake of sequins, Spanx, and spray tans, take it home!”

Looks like Underwood can count on Lambert’s vote in the year that has the CMA Awards celebrating women in country music across generations.

Hopefully, something good’s about the happen.

