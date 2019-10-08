Music

Morgan Wallen Lines Up 2020 Tour

"Whiskey Glasses" Singer Sets Headline Dates
With a number of top clubs and theaters on his upcoming 19-city, Morgan Wallen will fill ‘em up, fill ‘em up, fill ‘em up with hits like “Whiskey Glasses,” “The Way I Talk,” and “Chasin’ You.”

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Roadshow begins January 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and continues through May 1 in Denver, Colorado.

Special guests include Jon Langston and Ashland Craft. Pre-sales for tickets begin October 14 and will go on-sale to the general public on October 18.

