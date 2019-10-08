Morgan Wallen Lines Up 2020 Tour

With a number of top clubs and theaters on his upcoming 19-city, Morgan Wallen will fill ‘em up, fill ‘em up, fill ‘em up with hits like “Whiskey Glasses,” “The Way I Talk,” and “Chasin’ You.”

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Roadshow begins January 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and continues through May 1 in Denver, Colorado.

Special guests include Jon Langston and Ashland Craft. Pre-sales for tickets begin October 14 and will go on-sale to the general public on October 18.



“This year so far, I’ve mostly played shows as the opening act. While I love that, and appreciate everyone who’s made that possible, I’m ready to get into rooms where I know the energy will all be directed towards our music and our production,” Wallen says. “It’s been a while since I’ve gotten to headline, so I can’t wait to see some of the same faces I’ve gotten to know from before and get to know a bunch of new ones. I know it’s going to be the best one yet.” He adds, “Jon is one of my good buddies and has his own star rising, so I’m super pumped he accepted the offer to come out. Ashland is a new talent, one that most aren’t familiar with yet, but that will change soon. So I ask y’all to show up early and show both of them love. You won’t be disappointed.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



