Morgan Wallen Lines Up 2020 Tour

by Craig Shelburne
48m ago
With a number of top clubs and theaters on his upcoming 19-city, Morgan Wallen will fill ‘em up, fill ‘em up, fill ‘em up with hits like “Whiskey Glasses,” “The Way I Talk,” and “Chasin’ You.”
The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Roadshow begins January 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and continues through May 1 in Denver, Colorado.
Special guests include Jon Langston and Ashland Craft. Pre-sales for tickets begin October 14 and will go on-sale to the general public on October 18.
Embedded from www.youtube.com
