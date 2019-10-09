CMT Next Up Now, Volume 7

VIDEO
Writers: Emily Hackett, Palmer Lee, Natascha Myers; Director: Zack Dyer
Influences: Lori McKenna, Donovan Woods, Lee Ann Womack, Patty Loveless, Steve Moakler
From the Artist: “’Hindsight’ was written with the realization that we so often let regret have its way with us. We humans have a tendency to wish we had done things differently, and Emily, Palmer, and I wanted to write a song that proposes we make things happen now, rather than indeed ’wishing it was different in hindsight.’
“When it came time to dream up and scheme up a music video, I had this lofty idea of portraying the same scene happening two different ways… a pick-your-plot, if you will. At the end of the day, it’s up to us how we are going to look back on our yesterdays, and I wanted that choice to be illustrated in this video. My director, the incredible Zack Dyer, took that concept and brought it to life exactly how I envisioned it.”
Emma White, “Ten Year Town”
VIDEO
Writers: Emma White, Brinley Addington, Neil Medley; Director: Jay Curtis Miller
Influences: Justin Timberlake, Dixie Chicks, Patty Griffin
From the Artist: “‘Ten Year Town’ is meant to tell the story of chasing a dream and getting a little lost along the way. The video captures the process of finding yourself through losing yourself, and, in the end, staying true to yourself.”