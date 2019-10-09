CMT Next Up Now, Volume 7

</noscript> </div>

Influences: Deana Carter, Trisha Yearwood, Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain and Faith Hill as well as Michelle Branch, Jewel and Anna Nalick

From the Artist: When I first heard ’I Think of You,’ it reminded me of the first time I heard ’Strawberry Wine’ come on the radio. The vivid imagery depicted in both songs instantly resonated with me on a deeper level and put me exactly in the place of the lyric — that’s the moment I knew I had to cut this song.

“This was my fifth video shoot with Tucker/Hess Productions, and what I loved about this shoot in particular is that not only was it just about the performance of the song, but it was also about being able to deliver a performance that tells the story of the song. It was such a fun challenge going from smiling and dancing in the kitchen to crying in the shower to subtle moments of conversation and stone cold moments of feeling so much and nothing — all at once.

Natascha Myers, “Hindsight”

