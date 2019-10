Matt Stell Moves to No. 1 With This Debut Single

And the winners are… Matt Stell, who crowns Billboard’s country airplay list with his oh-so-earnest “Prayed for You,” and Whiskey Myers, whose self-titled album debuts at No. 1 this week on the publication’s top country albums chart.

“Prayed for You,” which took 37 weeks to reach the summit, is the first major label single for the Arkansas-born Stell. Last month, it was certified gold.



Although Whiskey Myers have been spinning out albums since 2008 — this is their fifth — it’s the first time the Texas-based band has won the laurels.

Two other albums debut: Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication, which checks in at No. 2, and Sturgill Simpson’s Sound & Fury, arriving at No. 3.

Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and the eponymous Dan + Shay round out the Top 5. Last week’s No. 1 album, Zac Brown Band’s The Owl, now roosts at No. 9.



There are two new songs: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours,” entering at a stratospheric No. 20, and Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink,” staggering in at No. 54. Cody Johnson’s “Nothin’ on You” returns at No. 55.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Dierks Bentley’s “Living,” Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound,” Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes” and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” (last week’s No. 1).

