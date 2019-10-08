Trisha Yearwood: “This Is What Love Looks Like”

After a day of working side by side with her husband Garth Brooks and with Former President Jimmy Carter, Trisha Yearwood declared that that is what love looks like.

Which is important for a few reasons.

One, it’s hard to define what love looks like because it’s not something you can touch, and it’s completely different for everyone. Yet, it’s hard to argue with Yearwood on how it would look if you could see love.

Two, love like this — how Carter, 95, is so eager to share his time and talent — isn’t romantic. It is more pure than that. It is deep, true love that comes from being a cheerful giver.

And three, Yearwood’s description of Carter’s charitable heart is what we all need right now.

“This is what love looks like,” Yearwood posted on Twitter after working with Carter on a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville. “A man who believes in diversity, equality, humanity. Always Presidential. Always inspirational. Thank you for walking the walk, and leading us all.”

The Former POTUS was in Nashville on Sunday building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Yearwood, Brooks, Brooks’ daughter Allie Colleen and her husband Jonathan, plus Eric Paslay and his wife Natalie were among the more than 1,300 people helping with the 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville this week. This is the 36th year that the Carters have worked with Habitat for Humanity.

The group plans to build 21 homes in Nashville this week.