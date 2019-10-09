Thomas Rhett: CMT Artist of the Year

It’s been a long journey from Thomas Rhett’s boyhood home on Center Point Road, Hendersonville, Tennessee, to the stage of Madison Square Garden, New York City. But for this 2019 CMT Artist of the Year, it’s been a steadily accelerating one.
In support of his latest album — which just happens to be titled Center Point Road — he recently sold out the house at the world-famous venue and thrilled the crowd with his songs and energy. As one reviewer observed, “During the upbeat party anthems ‘Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time’ and ‘Vacation,’ [he] cranked things up about 15 notches to the point where the floor of the Garden actually started vibrating.”