Thomas Rhett: CMT Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett was steeped in country music from an early age. His father was a bright star at Decca Records in the late 1990s, co-writing and scoring such hits as “That Ain’t My Truck” and “Don’t Get Me Started.” The younger Rhett made his recording breakthrough in 2012 with “Something to Do with My Hands,” which took him to No. 15. The next year he netted the first of his string of No. 1’s with “It Goes Like This.” It’s been a swirl of chart-toppers and memorable music videos ever since.

Remembering the events that brought him to his present eminence, Thomas Rhett says it’s still too much to fathom. “There’s been a lot of things that have happened to me in the last 10 years that you could call ’career-defining moments.’ Whether it’s, say, our first No. 1 single, whether it’s the first time playing the Opry, the first-time selling out a 200-seat club and then, now, in 2019, you’re selling out an arena. I look back at my life, and I go, ’I cannot believe where we started to where we are now.’



“But if I had to pick one moment — and I know I’ve already talked about it — I would say a song can literally change everything about your career. You can be cruising and you can have success, but I think that when you have one beast of a song, it can really change your whole dynamic. It changes your whole future. So when ’Die a Happy Man’ came out and did what it did, it shifted my life and my career forever.” Currently the Academy of Country Music’s male artist of the year, Rhett will continue to tour through the end of 2019. With these incredible achievements, it’s clear why he’s one of 2019’s CMT Artists of the Year. THE STATS

17 singles released (13 No. 1’s, 4 gold, 7 platinum, 4 multiplatinum)

4 albums released (3 platinum)

CMA Awards (song of the year, 2016; music video of the year, 2018)




