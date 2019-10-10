Chrissy Metz, Sam Hunt and More RSVDed "Yes" to This Country Soirée

CMT AOTY: The Long, Long List of Performers and Presenters

The plans for the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony are starting to get really real.

As in, the star-studded line-up announced on Thursday (Oct. 10) makes this show a must-see event when it airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16 at 8pm ET/PT.

Because listen to the list of celebs who will be on hand to help us celebrate this year’s honorees (Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde and Reba McEntire):

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz (and longtime country fan) will be performing to honor Luke Combs.

Her co-star from the show, Lonnie Chavis (the young Randall Pearson), will be there as a presenter.

Sam Hunt will take the stage to honor McEntire — our CMT Artist of a Lifetime — with a tribute performance.

Lady Antebellum will do the same to pay tribute to McEntire.

Vince Gill will be there to present that award to McEntire.

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki will be presenting.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones will be presenting.

Lauren Akins, philanthropist and wife of Thomas Rhett, will take the stage to present.

And country duo Maddie & Tae, Underwood’s current tour mates, will take the stage to present as well.

Take a closer look at this year’s five honorees:

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Luke Combs

Kane Brown

Dan + Shay

And the special honorees of the night:

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire