This Is How Randy Rogers Band Gets Past a Heartache

When you need a dose of Texas music, Randy Rogers Band is always a good choice…. well, maybe not for the woman in the first scene of this brand new video, “I’ll Never Get Over You.” Take a look and enjoy the exclusive Q&A below.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Well, I’ve never had a drink tossed in my face before… and it was great getting to shoot this in Freiheit Country Store, a dance hall owned by some friends of ours.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video plays on the lead character — a heartbroken guy doing his best to get over a breakup … and maybe he even gets the girl back…? The song is upbeat; when we play it live, people dance so we wanted to add that element to this video. The choreography is by Seth Toups with dancers from the teaching staff for the Lil’ and Elite Wranglers, an award-winning youth country & western swing dance team, plus current and former Aggie Wranglers, an exhibition country & western dance team run solely by Texas A&M students. Both teams perform all over the world. The video gives viewers who have never seen us in concert a bit of a look at the personality of the band — we are a lot of fun, you know.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

What a fun video to shoot. I hope you enjoy these great dance moves.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I laughed watching just how well it captured our personalities and all the fun we had.

Writer: Adam Wright; Director: 5Folds Creative