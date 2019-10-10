Before You Hear It, Hear All About It

Allow Us To Introduce You to Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks”

At 4:00 CT on Thursday (Oct. 10), Sam Hunt is going to let us meet his “Kinfolks.”

“When I think of ‘kinfolks,’ when I think of that phrase,” Hunt said in a press release, “I think of my family, but also I think of my people back home — beyond family. It’s my buddies who’ve been a part of my story from the beginning.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends and met a lot of new people who are important to me since I’ve moved away, but that core group is still my core group. It’s like that old saying, ‘you can’t make old friends.’”

(It’s more than a saying. It’s a Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton duet.)



Listen to the new song that Hunt penned with Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers and Josh Osborne here.




