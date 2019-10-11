</noscript> </div>

We have been looking forward to making a video like this since we started the band in 2007. One of the most memorable scenes was the very first shot we filmed! It had just stormed like crazy, and we were filming a performance shot on a dirt road. The storm let up and a rainbow appeared.

It was gorgeous lighting, and we got the first glimpse of what the video was going to look like! It was such a special moment and we got to share it with some family and friends who were on location with us! We definitely had tears in our eyes watching back the takes.

How does the video bring your song to life?

“The Hamptons” is all about being proud of your hometown and we were able to film this video in ours: Sulphur Springs, Indiana! We wanted to show that you can have Hamptons fun without Hamptons money, so we filmed in our town’s diner, shot a scene in our cousin Johnny Walker’s pool, and got a group of our family and friends together at the end to showcase the people who made us who we are today! This song embodies fun and family and we think we captured that in this video!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That no matter where you’re from and no matter where you go in life, be proud of where you come from and the people who made you who you are!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When we saw the finished video for the first time we were in full-blown ugly cry! To see something you are so passionate about turn out better than you could have ever imagined is something special! Bobby Hanaford (director) captured every moment beautifully and every scene in the video has such a special meaning to us.