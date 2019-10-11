Music

Walker County Sing for the Towns You Never Heard Of

Sister Duo Joins CMT on Tour Next Week
by 56m ago

The sisters of Walker County are making a statement with their brand new video, “The Hamptons.” If you’re from a tiny town, you’ll certainly relate. (And dig that Dollywood reference.) Check out the video below, and take a look at the Q&A below the player.

