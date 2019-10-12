CMT Hot 20 Decade: “What Ifs,” Kane Brown (Feat. Lauren Alaina)

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Kane Brown talks about his 2017 single, “What Ifs.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: You were a co-writer on “What Ifs.” Where did that idea for the song come from?

KB: It was me, Matt [McGinn] and Jordan [Schmidt]. I believe Jordan came up with the title, “What If?” and we just started talking about everything that could happen in a relationship. Everybody has their “what ifs.” I think it took us an hour and a half to write it. I didn’t love the song when it first came out. …

Why didn’t you love it at first?

I don’t know, I do this thing where I have to listen to it 20-25 times to actually get a story as I’m listening to it. That’s how I usually tell if I’m gonna put a song on a record.

