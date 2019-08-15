This Blonde Señorita (Miranda Lambert) Knows Exactly What Tequila Does

</noscript> </div>

“‘Tequila Does’ is country,” Lambert said is a press release. “And country music makes me happy. No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like it’s on fire.”

And Lambert isn’t only talking about one specific brand. Really, any tequila will do in “Tequila Does.” The mid-tempo ode offers up a pour of Casamigos, Patrón and/or Jose Cuervo: all affordable options for a girl looking for love in all the wrong places. (Had Lambert put the $350 Don Julio Real Tequila in the lyrics, it might have piqued the interest of only the wealthiest fans.)

The song is just the splash that the cocktail of tequila-soaked country songs needed.

