Music This Blonde Señorita (Miranda Lambert) Knows Exactly What Tequila Does Steel Guitar Makes Her Soul Feel Like It's on Fire by Alison Bonaguro 29m ago

Tequila does a lot of terrible, awful, seriously regrettable things. But Miranda Lambert sees things a little differently. She thinks, according to her brand new single, that tequila does what no domestic-beer-drinkin' cowboy can. Tequila can take her home, love her, and give her the border-town buzz she's going for.

"'Tequila Does' is country," Lambert said is a press release. "And country music makes me happy. No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like it's on fire."

And Lambert isn't only talking about one specific brand. Really, any tequila will do in "Tequila Does." The mid-tempo ode offers up a pour of Casamigos, Patrón and/or Jose Cuervo: all affordable options for a girl looking for love in all the wrong places. (Had Lambert put the $350 Don Julio Real Tequila in the lyrics, it might have piqued the interest of only the wealthiest fans.)

The song is just the splash that the cocktail of tequila-soaked country songs needed.

In other news, Lambert shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes images from the photo shoot for her upcoming Wildcard album, due out Nov. 1.

Lambert's next tour stop is tonight (Oct. 10) across the street from the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. And if she wants to find out what tequila does in a college town, Kam's is only a mile north of the venue.

Alison Bonaguro
Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.