Kelly Clarkson Saaaaaaaaangs “Before He Cheats”

Kelly Clarkson electrifies her audiences with this souped-up, four-wheel-drive cover of “Before He Cheats.” Looks like she’s got a dedicated viewer at home who’s pretty into it, too. And that would be fellow American Idol champion, Carrie Underwood.

During these crowd-pleasing Kellyoke segments of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the ever-charming host is just as likely to sing Aretha Franklin as she is Shawn Mendes. She’s also poured herself a cup of ambition and covered Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” going to work as a diner waitress, a mechanic, and so on.

