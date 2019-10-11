Music

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Have Arena-Sized Anniversary Plans

He’s Playing Nashville on Saturday Night
by 1h ago

There’ll be no quiet candlelight dinner Saturday evening (Oct. 12) when Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. Instead, he will be wowing a packed house at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Whether Lauren will be cheering him on up close or from a distance the couple has yet to disclose.

Not to worry, though. His love for Lauren is more than enough to keep the fans adulation in perspective. At a No. 1 party Wednesday, the first person he thanked for his success was his wife, who stood at the back of the crowd applauding — and 23 months pregnant with their third daughter.

