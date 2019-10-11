Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Have Arena-Sized Anniversary Plans

</noscript> </div>

“The first morning we woke up and sat down, and I said, ’Man, I’ve never written a legit love song about my wife. Let’s try to do that this morning.’ I don’t remember how the title ’Die a Happy Man’ came out, but it was the first real song that we’d ever actually written together. And I remember thinking, ’Dang! This song is pretty good.”

Indeed it was. The charts, record sales and audience reactions all attest to that.

By the time “Die a Happy Man” emerged as a single and music video, fans were well-enough acquainted with his background to appreciate the honesty of the song. “They kind of found themselves in our story a little bit,” he says, “which I think is what made the song so big.”

But it took some persuasion, he recalls, to talk his wife to being in the video. “She was super leery about that,” he acknowledges. “My wife does not enjoy being the center of attention or in the spotlight in any way. But when we started talking about ideas for the video, I looked at her and I was like, ’Babe, I can’t — I’m not gonna — do this music video with somebody else. I’m not gonna do this with an actress. I wrote the song about you. So you’re either in it or I’m just gonna sing the song by myself and do a music video.



"Our director, TK McKamy, was like, 'Hey, I'll make this as painless for you as possible.' We were going to Hawaii anyway on a vacation with our family and he said, 'We'll just shoot it out there. I'll bring one camera. Y'all go surf and hike and swim and do whatever you wanna do, and I'll just be in the background filming. We'll make a storyline out of it. We really just wanna show your love story.' "It turned out to be one of my favorite pieces that we've ever done. It's a piece that I feel like I'm still gonna enjoy watching when I'm 85 years old. You know I feel like it really captured who we were before all this stuff started to take off and got big." It might make charming anniversary viewing, too.




