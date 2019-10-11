DCC: Making the Team Ep. 11 Sneak Peek: Get Ready for Your Closeups

The pressure is on to finalize the brand new roster for this year’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Kelli and Judy are definitely feeling it this week.
Remember last week during episode ten, Kelli couldn’t find it in her heart to cut anyone. She just felt that she didn’t have enough information and evidence to make the right decision, so she just didn’t make one at all.
Smart move and the sign of an excellent leader. But this week is different. With only two more weeks to make three cuts, a decision must be made tonight.
Enter the big screen, the secret weapon in helping Kelli and Judy spotlight each girl and really see who’s game day ready and who’s not.