Kenny Dixon, Kane Brown’s Drummer, Dies in Car Crash

Kane Brown is remembering his drummer and friend Kenny Dixon, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday (October 12). No details about the accident have been provided.

In a statement, the band said, “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancé Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”