Kenny Dixon, Kane Brown’s Drummer, Dies in Car Crash

Kane Brown is remembering his drummer and friend Kenny Dixon, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday (October 12). No details about the accident have been provided.
View this post on Instagram
Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy 🔥 I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
In a statement, the band said, “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancé Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”