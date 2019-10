Kenny Dixon, Kane Brown’s Drummer, Dies in Car Crash

Kane Brown is remembering his drummer and friend Kenny Dixon, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday (October 12). No details about the accident have been provided.

In a statement, the band said, “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancΓ© Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”