Reba McEntire: CMT Artist of a Lifetime

Reba regrouped and continued to tour to increasingly larger audiences. “They always told me you’re only worth as much as how many butts you can put in the seats,” she says. “They can blow smoke all day long, but when you sell the tickets that’s a rate of success. And when we started selling out arenas in 20 minutes and 10 minutes, that was a pretty good feeling. So every milestone was a ’Yeah!’ But it wasn’t a ’Yeah! Now we can rest.’ It was a ’Yeah! Now what can we do?’”

After divorcing Battles in 1987, Reba married her steel player and road manager, Narvel Blackstock. In 1988, the two established Starstruck Entertainment, not only to manage the singer’s career but also to offer entertainment-related services to other clients, including recording, music publishing, managing and booking and even aircraft rental. Reba and Blackstock divorced in 2015, and he subsequently took over ownership of Starstruck. She then established her own in-house service company, Reba’s Business, Inc.

“The hardest part about your career is not getting there, it’s maintaining,” she explains. “And so you’ve got to be creative, recreate yourself. That’s why after doing so many tours [you think], ’How many more bells and whistles and smoke and mirrors can you have?’ We had 22 trucks out on the road. I was changing clothes 15 times during a show and having a blast with it. But what do you do after that? That’s when we went and did Broadway. I did Annie Get Your Gun for six months, and went and did the Reba TV show. That was all in 2001. And you just have to keep trying to find a new way of being Reba McEntire, and we were very successful with it.”

