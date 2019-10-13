ICYMI: Mike Fisher Loves His Wife

God’s Given Carrie Underwood Everything She Needs to Do What He’s Called Her to Do

If you are truly humble and kind, and never ever boastful, it really helps to have a husband who will sing your praises for you to the masses.

Which is exactly what Mike Fisher did for his wife Carrie Underwood when he shared a video clip of her “Cry Pretty” performance at one of her concerts over the weekend.

“If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said ’I don’t know how she does it’ I’d be rich:) I wish everyone could see how she does it,” Fisher wrote on Instagram. “She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine). Then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc., then meets dozen of fans, then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for two hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat.

“It really is amazing how she does it all. Hard work is more important than talent in everything,” he added, “and she has loads of both, but the short answer of how she does it is that God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to be able to do what He’s called her to do! I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her. He’s the only explanation to the question ’I don’t know how she does it.'”

And because God is the reason, Fisher also had some praise for Him, sharing two New Testament bible quotes that corroborate that Underwood is indeed packed with God-given gifts.

Philippians 4:13

For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.

Ephesians 3:20

Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.

Underwood is one of the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year, and will be part of the ceremony that airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday night (Oct. 16) at 8pm ET/PT.