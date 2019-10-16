CMT Next Up Now, Volume 8

VIDEO
Writers: John Allan Miller, Hannah May Allison, Zack Dyer; Director: Alex Jeffery
Influences: Tom Petty, Sister Hazel, Big Sky, H.B. Plant High School Band
From the Artist: “Fans often tell me they love ‘Look You Up’ because it’s so relatable. I’m always glad they love the song, but also happy to know I’m not the only one that looks up exes every now and then. I admit it. I do. If someone says they don’t, I’d say there’s a good chance they might be lying.”
Antonio Moraes, “Let It Ride” Writers: Antonio Moraes, Monty Powell, Eric Silver; Director: Pier66 Films
VIDEO
Influences: Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert
From the Artist: “This video is a father-and-son story inspired by my true-life experiences. ‘Let It Ride’ relates my father’s encouragement to pursue my dream to be a singer. My dad was no stranger to hard work and taking risks. In his career as a bull rider he won three world titles.”
Sisters Mann, “From the Dark”
VIDEO
Writers: Lauren Mann, Alexandra Mann, Jayne Sachs; Director: Ruth Chapa
Influences: Fleetwood Mac, Indigo Girls, Brandi Carlile, The Civil Wars
From the Artist: “‘From the Dark’ embodies all the struggles, moments of clarity, and spirals into darkness that are all part of mental illness. The emotions behind this song are genuine and they reflect the hard reality of living with depression and anxiety.” – Lauren Mann
“We wanted to write a song that is empowering but also painstakingly aware of the very real struggles of mental illness. There is healing in both light and in darkness and we hope ‘From the Dark’ provides listeners with a sense of calm, comfort and understanding.” – Alexandra Mann