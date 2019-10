CMT Next Up Now, Volume 8

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Paul Bogart, “I’m Just Sayin’”



Writers: Jenee Fleenor, Buddy Owens, Trent Willmon; Director: Quinton Cook

Influences: Don Williams, George Strait, Merle Haggard, Blake Shelton

From the Artist: “Quinton Cook did a fantastic job of capturing everything that this song is about — highlighting a perfect day on the water, in the sun, with your girl, loving life. The video fits this song to a T and I am extremely proud of it and excited for the world to see it!”

John Allan Miller “Look You Up”



Writers: John Allan Miller, Hannah May Allison, Zack Dyer; Director: Alex Jeffery

Influences: Tom Petty, Sister Hazel, Big Sky, H.B. Plant High School Band

From the Artist: “Fans often tell me they love ‘Look You Up’ because it’s so relatable. I’m always glad they love the song, but also happy to know I’m not the only one that looks up exes every now and then. I admit it. I do. If someone says they don’t, I’d say there’s a good chance they might be lying.”

Antonio Moraes, “Let It Ride”

Writers: Antonio Moraes, Monty Powell, Eric Silver; Director: Pier66 Films



Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert

From the Artist: “This video is a father-and-son story inspired by my true-life experiences. ‘Let It Ride’ relates my father’s encouragement to pursue my dream to be a singer. My dad was no stranger to hard work and taking risks. In his career as a bull rider he won three world titles.”

Sisters Mann, “From the Dark”



Writers: Lauren Mann, Alexandra Mann, Jayne Sachs; Director: Ruth Chapa

Influences: Fleetwood Mac, Indigo Girls, Brandi Carlile, The Civil Wars

From the Artist: “‘From the Dark’ embodies all the struggles, moments of clarity, and spirals into darkness that are all part of mental illness. The emotions behind this song are genuine and they reflect the hard reality of living with depression and anxiety.” – Lauren Mann

“We wanted to write a song that is empowering but also painstakingly aware of the very real struggles of mental illness. There is healing in both light and in darkness and we hope ‘From the Dark’ provides listeners with a sense of calm, comfort and understanding.” – Alexandra Mann