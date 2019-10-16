CMT Next Up Now, Volume 8

</noscript> </div>

Influences: Fleetwood Mac, Indigo Girls, Brandi Carlile, The Civil Wars

From the Artist: “‘From the Dark’ embodies all the struggles, moments of clarity, and spirals into darkness that are all part of mental illness. The emotions behind this song are genuine and they reflect the hard reality of living with depression and anxiety.” – Lauren Mann

“We wanted to write a song that is empowering but also painstakingly aware of the very real struggles of mental illness. There is healing in both light and in darkness and we hope ‘From the Dark’ provides listeners with a sense of calm, comfort and understanding.” – Alexandra Mann