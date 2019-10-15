For Heaven’s Sake, It’s a Hell of a Week on the Chart

Can I get an amen? Brantley Gilbert has a No. 1 country album debut this week with Fire & Brimstone, and Matt Stell holds on to the most-played single spot for a second week with “Prayed for You.”

With a moody title track offering biblical imagery and guest spots from Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss, Fire & Brimstone is Gilbert’s fifth studio album and the third in a row to bow at No. 1. He released his first album, Modern Day Prodigal Son, in 2009. Two of his albums have been certified gold and one platinum.

