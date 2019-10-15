These Songwriters Have Always Been Heroes

</noscript> </div>

Holly Williams then treated the crowd to a rendition of “Timber, I’m Falling in Love,” a No. 1 for Patty Loveless in 1989. Parker Milsap followed with “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” a Kostas/James House co-write that netted Yoakam a best country male vocal Grammy in 1993.

Darrell Scott presented Hummon, his frequent co-writer as well as a composer of musical plays and operas. Sara Evans sang her 2000 hit, “Born to Fly,” which she had written with Hummon and Scott. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Jeff Hanna, accompanied by Matraca Berg and Hummon’s son, Levi, rendered “Bless the Broken Road,” a 2004 hit for Rascal Flatts.

Music publisher Cameron Strang spoke on behalf of Yoakam, whom he characterized as “courteous to a fault, incredibly generous and very funny.” Brandy Clark sang a wistful, despairing version of Yoakam’s 1992 Top 20 single, “The Heart That You Own.” and Jeffrey Steele rocked the room with “Guitars, Cadillacs & Hillbilly Music,” a Top 5 for Yoakam in 1986.

Songwriter Tom Shapiro introduced Rutherford, noting that when the two of them first wrote together, he thought Rutherford was too artsy and Rutherford thought him too commercial. Ace songwriters Brett James and Hillary Lindsey stilled the crowd with a soaring rendition of “When I Get Where I’m Going,” which Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton took to No. 1 in 2006.

Then Brooks & Dunn, backed by their full band, ripped through “Ain’t Nothing ’Bout You,” the Rutherford-Shapiro co-composition that gave the duo a six-weeks No. 1 in 2001. Master of ceremonies Bill Cody reminded the crowd that Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this coming Sunday (Oct. 20).

Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson presented Sharon Vaughn, whom he first met in 1974 when a mutual friend suggested he listen to some of Vaughn’s songs. She came to his office, he said, without a tape of her songs to play or even a guitar to play them on. He said when he asked her how she was going to present herself as a songwriter, she moved over to his desk, began tapping out a rhythm on it and sang a capella, “She played tambourine with a silver jingle/And she must have known the words to at least a million tunes.” Those were, of course, the opening lines to “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” the 1977 breakthrough hit for the Oak Ridge Boys.

