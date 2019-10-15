These Songwriters Have Always Been Heroes

Music

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Adds Six
Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, the Oak Ridge Boys and a bevy of other artists came to Nashville’s Music City Center Monday night (October 14) to sing the songs and praises of the six new inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame: Kostas, Marcus Hummon, Dwight Yoakam, Rivers Rutherford, Sharon Vaughn and Larry Gatlin.

The four-hour gala was attended by hundreds of songwriters, music executives, their friends and family and served as the unofficial kickoff to Music Row’s glittering fall awards season that concludes Nov. 13 with the CMA Awards show.

As the invited guests streamed into the grand ballroom from the opening cocktail to find their assigned seats at the dinner tables, the group Farewell Angelina serenaded them with a medley of songs written by the inductees.

The setup for the presentations was straightforward and smooth. A friend from the music industry would introduce the new inductee and then two different acts would perform two of the writer’s representative songs. After that, the inductee delivered his or her acceptance remarks.

