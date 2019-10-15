Ashley McBryde: CMT Breakout Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde’s music is as elemental as fire and water. Her songs are welded together like sculptures made from the junk heap of experience. They stand strong, stark and true. Little wonder, then, that she has already scored Grammy and Emmy nominations with songs from her first album, Girl Goin’ Nowhere.

She’s also copped CMT’s breakthrough video of the year prize and the Academy of Country Music’s best new female vocalist trophy. Taken together, it’s clear why McBryde has been named CMT Breakout Artist of the Year.

Currently working on her second album, McBryde acknowledges, “It’s been a huge year! The last year and a half has been insane. Everything has moved so fast. So many different nominations and different awards and experiencing things we never experienced. And I thought as many good things as can happen to you in a year have already happened — but then I got word that CMT was going to celebrate what a nice, giant year we’ve had.”

