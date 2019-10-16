CMT AOTY: Carrie Underwood Says “I Am Beyond Grateful”

Bobby Bones’ job, he admits, is cool. Because you get to meet people like Carrie Underwood.

“Carrie Underwood is one of the best people on earth, superstar or otherwise. Everyone loves her. She’s real, and she’s talented, and she’s always someone you want to root for whether it’s the first time you’ve seen her or it’s your 20th concert. This is Carrie Underwood,” Bones said on Wednesday night (Oct. 16) at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center to introduce Underwood as one of the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honorees. “Everybody, everybody, everybody loves Carrie Underwood.”

Underwood was on tour, doing one of the things that she does best, in the middle of a concert in Cleveland.

So from that stage in Cleveland, Maddie & Tae introduced their headliner. Then Underwood sang her heart out on two of her best story songs: the classically vengeful cheating song “Two Black Cadillacs” and the equally vengeful “Blown Away” about the how self-reliance can save your life.



"Thank you, CMT, for allowing us to be a part of this night and honoring us. I say 'us' because it takes all of us. This really is such an honor. I'm so honored to be in such incredible company," she said, telling her Cleveland fans, "You guys are the reason we get to do what we do. "At the end of the day, it all comes down to you coming to our shows and listening to our music. I am beyond grateful."




