CMT AOTY: Kane Brown Dedicates Award to Late Drummer

Kane Brown made perhaps the night’s most touching speech when he dedicated his CMT Artist of the Year award to his friend and drummer Kenny Dixon, who died Saturday in a car accident. He told the audience that Dixon had been a part of his life from the time he was still living in Chattanooga and singing on Facebook.

“People didn’t think we would make it. He was with me the whole time,” Brown said, choking back tears. “He was so supportive of me — and I love you, man. I miss you, the band misses you.

