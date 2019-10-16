CMT AOTY: Dan + Shay Say CMT Changed Their World in a Bigger Way Than They Know

Honorees Dan + Shay opened the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year with their intoxicating “Tequila.” And the crowd was there to drink it all in.
With Shay Mooney on lead vocals and Dan Smyers on guitar, plus a four-man backing band, they had the audience at the ceremony — packed with their friends, fans and wives — singing along within minutes.
This year’s show on Wednesday night (Oct. 16) at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center was a special one, since it’s the 10th anniversary of the night dedicated to celebrating the biggest artists in country music.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Radio host Bobby Bones was there to set the stage for the night. “Nashville! It is so great to be here and to celebrate country music in 2019,” he said. “The great thing is, CMT honors these artists each year because they dominated country radio, they toured on the road, and the music was streamed by millions online. And so they have earned this right to be called CMT Artists of the Year.”
All the artists have one thing in common, he said, and that is their love for country music.
When he called Tori Kelly to the stage — to present Dan + Shay with their award — Bones called the singer/songwriter/producer an extended member of the CMT family.