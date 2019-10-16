CMT AOTY: Kid Rock Says Ashley McBryde Is the Real Storyteller

Kid Rock had all the right words on Wednesday night (Oct. 16) at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center when he took the stage at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. Because Ashley McBryde — the breakout artist of the year — deserved all the right words.

“Over the last decade, CMT Artists of the Year has honored country music’s reigning stars,” he said, “but the show has also recognized emerging artists who made a huge impact when they burst onto the scene.

“It’s daunting to tell you the story about this year’s breakout artist. Because she is the real storyteller. Her songs are about things that mean something to her: a discouraging high school teacher, or the bible and gun her father always kept around. I defy you to listen to those songs and not be moved. They take a hold of us. She’s an inspiration to everyone who risked everything to chase the dream that ignites their soul.”

When he handed the award to McBryde, she did not have all the right words. At least not right away.

“I always get weird and cry about this stuff,” McBryde said to explain how flustered she was with the award in her hand. She went on to thank her team, her family and her fans. “We all busted our ass this year. Thank you for saying we did.”



Alison Bonaguro




