Praying That This Is the Start of Something Truly Divine

For the love of God, let’s hope this is the next trend to hit the earthly world of country music.

Blake Shelton released a song on Wednesday (Oct. 16) called “Jesus Got a Tight Grip.” And it is heavenly. Literally.

It tells the almost-biblical story that no matter how much hell you raise, heaven will welcome you when it’s your time.



Shelton wrote the song with Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander and Rhett Akins, and it reminds me of some older songs I loved (and still love). Ones about Jesus being cool with the fact that you might have been more sinner than saint. The kinds of songs that haven’t been on country radio in way too long.

Songs like Trent Tomlinson’s “One Wing in the Fire.”



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

Or Thomas Rhett’s “Beer with Jesus.”Or Vince Gill’s “Threaten Me with Heaven.”And Eric Church’s “Like Jesus Does.”And even a little bit like Miranda Lambert’s “Heart Like Mine.”And Toby Keith’s “God Love Her.”And one more, if God and country radio are listening, like “Bad Angel” from Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson and Miranda Lambert.