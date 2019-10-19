Craig Morgan: “I Hope This Video Lifts People Up”

Craig Morgan has already touched the hearts of country fans with “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” a song he wrote in honor of his late son, Jerry Greer. Teaming with director Ryan Mclemore, Morgan filmed this emotional music video for the song in the loft at his family’s The Gallery At Morgan Farms in downtown Dickson, Tennessee. The stained glass window of St. Michael is in memory of Jerry.

“A lot of video shoots seem to go on forever but I was honestly surprised by how quickly it went. It felt like we were done before we got started,” Morgan says. “I thought they did an amazing job portraying the message and vision of the song.”