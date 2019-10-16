CMT AOTY: Backstage with Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz, who you’ve presumably seen playing the part of grown-up Kate Pearson on This Is Us, was just backstage in Nashville getting ready for the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. And we had a chance to ask her 10 questions. Things like that last concert she saw (Chris Stapleton) and her favorite Reba McEntire song (“Why Haven’t I Heard From You“).

But the rest of her answers all sounded pretty much the same: Luke Combs.

The Emmy-nominated actor/singer made it very obvious that Combs is her guy. His song “Beautiful Crazy” is her favorite, he is the one country star she’d most like to collaborate with, and what she loves most about him is his voice (and his laugh).

And not to give anything away, but when CMT asked Metz to describe the performance she was there rehearsing, she called it, “Heartfelt.” Whatever she sings tonight, she will nail it. Remember her powerful performance at the 2019 ACM Awards with Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae?

Tune in to CMT on Wednesday night (Oct. 16) when the ceremony airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 8pm ET/PT.